8902 Venezia Plantation Drive

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 basketball court parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite media room pet friendly

GORGEOUS, LARGE HOME IN TIVOLI WOODS W/SEPARATE GUEST HOUSE - JUST REDUCED FOR QUICK MOVE-IN!

THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE IN NOVEMBER.



PERFECT HOME FOR ENTERTAINING AND EVEN HAS SEPARATE GUEST HOUSE.



If you desire a home with plenty of space, this is for you. The main house is 2 stories featuring 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. There is also separate 200 square foot 1 Bedroom 1 Bathrooms Casita/Guest Suite perfect for guests, family, or office. This home is located in the Tivoli Woods subdivision which provides a gorgeous community pool, basketball court, playground, and picnic area overlooking the lovely community lake. In the home you will find a Formal Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room and Den. The spacious Kitchen has numerous cabinets, an island, and all of the standard appliances. The Kitchen opens to the Breakfast Area which continues the open concept into the Family Room. There are sliding glass doors providing access to the nice sized backyard.



Upstairs are all of the bedrooms and a huge bonus room/media room/office/playroom. The large Master Bedroom has its own spacious Master Bath containing a separate shower, roman style tub, and two sink vanity. Since the home is painted in a neutral tan, your furniture and home dcor will compliment. There is a 2 car garage with opener.



This is a must see to appreciate!



THREE VEHICLES MAX



Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.



****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.



Financial Requirements:

There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Pre-approved applicants are given priority when scheduling appointments. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.

