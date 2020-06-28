All apartments in Orlando
8902 Venezia Plantation Drive
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:25 PM

8902 Venezia Plantation Drive

8902 Venezia Plantation Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8902 Venezia Plantation Drive, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
media room
pet friendly
GORGEOUS, LARGE HOME IN TIVOLI WOODS W/SEPARATE GUEST HOUSE - JUST REDUCED FOR QUICK MOVE-IN!
THIS HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE IN NOVEMBER.

PERFECT HOME FOR ENTERTAINING AND EVEN HAS SEPARATE GUEST HOUSE.

If you desire a home with plenty of space, this is for you. The main house is 2 stories featuring 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. There is also separate 200 square foot 1 Bedroom 1 Bathrooms Casita/Guest Suite perfect for guests, family, or office. This home is located in the Tivoli Woods subdivision which provides a gorgeous community pool, basketball court, playground, and picnic area overlooking the lovely community lake. In the home you will find a Formal Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room and Den. The spacious Kitchen has numerous cabinets, an island, and all of the standard appliances. The Kitchen opens to the Breakfast Area which continues the open concept into the Family Room. There are sliding glass doors providing access to the nice sized backyard.

Upstairs are all of the bedrooms and a huge bonus room/media room/office/playroom. The large Master Bedroom has its own spacious Master Bath containing a separate shower, roman style tub, and two sink vanity. Since the home is painted in a neutral tan, your furniture and home dcor will compliment. There is a 2 car garage with opener.

This is a must see to appreciate!

THREE VEHICLES MAX

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Pre-approved applicants are given priority when scheduling appointments. Please note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.
#40401

(RLNE4305435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8902 Venezia Plantation Drive have any available units?
8902 Venezia Plantation Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8902 Venezia Plantation Drive have?
Some of 8902 Venezia Plantation Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8902 Venezia Plantation Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8902 Venezia Plantation Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8902 Venezia Plantation Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8902 Venezia Plantation Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8902 Venezia Plantation Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8902 Venezia Plantation Drive offers parking.
Does 8902 Venezia Plantation Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8902 Venezia Plantation Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8902 Venezia Plantation Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8902 Venezia Plantation Drive has a pool.
Does 8902 Venezia Plantation Drive have accessible units?
No, 8902 Venezia Plantation Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8902 Venezia Plantation Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8902 Venezia Plantation Drive has units with dishwashers.
