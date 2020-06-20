8858 WARWICK SHORE CROSSING

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Desirable lake front home in gated Warwick At Vista Lakes! This home offers split floor plan with master bedroom overlooking beautiful lake and conservation island. Centrally located kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, breakfast area, and large gathering room. Enjoy views of the lake from your screened lanai. Must see to appreciate everything this home has to offer. Yard maintenance is included in the rent. Have access to Vista Lakes resort style amenities and great schools within minutes to the Airport, Lake Nona, & downtown Orlando.