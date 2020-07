Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this spectacular home! From its gleaming ceramic tile flooring to its romantic arched throughways, this home has it all! Wood cabinetry, coordinating appliances, and an island grace the kitchen. The vinyl plank flooring found in this home is durable, waterproof, and low-maintenance. Apply today!