Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

8732 Dufferin Lane

8732 Dufferin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8732 Dufferin Lane, Orlando, FL 32832
Randall-Johnson

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse for Rent in Orlando, FL! - Amazing 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse with Garage for Rent in Orlando, FL! Welcome home to Randal Park! Walk up the BEAUTIFUL brick paved way to the OPEN porch. First floor features a tiled dining area that leads back to the kitchen. STUNNING kitchen has LOVELY cabinetry, breakfast bar and stainless appliances. There is a half bath available for guests. All bedrooms are located on the second floor. Master suite has vaulted
ceilings and a walk-in closet and includes a private bath with dual sinks. Relax outside with friends and family on your private brick paved courtyard. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Sun Blaze Elementary School, Lake Nona Middle School and Lake Nona High School. Pets are not allowed per owner. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 15TH!!!

(RLNE2581919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8732 Dufferin Lane have any available units?
8732 Dufferin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8732 Dufferin Lane have?
Some of 8732 Dufferin Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8732 Dufferin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8732 Dufferin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8732 Dufferin Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8732 Dufferin Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8732 Dufferin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8732 Dufferin Lane offers parking.
Does 8732 Dufferin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8732 Dufferin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8732 Dufferin Lane have a pool?
No, 8732 Dufferin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8732 Dufferin Lane have accessible units?
No, 8732 Dufferin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8732 Dufferin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8732 Dufferin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

