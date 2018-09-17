8732 Dufferin Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse for Rent in Orlando, FL! - Amazing 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse with Garage for Rent in Orlando, FL! Welcome home to Randal Park! Walk up the BEAUTIFUL brick paved way to the OPEN porch. First floor features a tiled dining area that leads back to the kitchen. STUNNING kitchen has LOVELY cabinetry, breakfast bar and stainless appliances. There is a half bath available for guests. All bedrooms are located on the second floor. Master suite has vaulted

ceilings and a walk-in closet and includes a private bath with dual sinks. Relax outside with friends and family on your private brick paved courtyard. Conveniently located to shopping, restaurants and more. Zoned for Sun Blaze Elementary School, Lake Nona Middle School and Lake Nona High School. Pets are not allowed per owner. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 15TH!!!



(RLNE2581919)