Orlando, FL
8708 Shapley St.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

8708 Shapley St.

8708 Shapley St · No Longer Available
Orlando
Lake Nona
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

8708 Shapley St, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Brand New 1/1 Garage Apartment in Laureate Park - Property Id: 226120

Amazing brand-new second floor 1-bedroom apartment available for rent in Laureate Park at Lake Nona, located in the heart of medical city. This apartment is above the detached garage of a single family home and has its own private entrance to the apartment. The interior layout is fully covered with tile flooring, is very open and spacious. That is correct, no carpet anywhere in the unit. The kitchen offers elegant quartz counter tops, Whirlpool appliances and 42" wood cabinets. Washer and Dryer are also included with the unit. Tenant will have access to all community amenities including community pool and fitness center. Ample on and off-street parking.

Laureate Park is Lake Nona's newest community with many energy saving features such as Low E windows and energy saving lighting package. It offers a unique Fiber optic cable and high speed fiber optic Internet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226120
Property Id 226120

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5574030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

