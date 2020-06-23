Amenities

860 North Orange Avenue Unit 274 Available 01/15/19 Nice 2/2 unit with wood floors balcony and pool view - Nice 2/2 unit with tile floors and carpet in bedrooms balcony and pool view! Located in convenient downtown condo with deeded garage parking, water sewer, trash, and pest control included! laundry is included in the unit. Pet Friendly Community with two dog parks just constructed for our furry residence to run and play. Good value for the money in lovely condo community close to entertainment, social, arts and sports venues! Make an appointment to see this today!



(RLNE2277920)