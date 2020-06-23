All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

860 North Orange Avenue Unit 274

860 N Orange Ave Unit 274 · No Longer Available
Location

860 N Orange Ave Unit 274, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
860 North Orange Avenue Unit 274 Available 01/15/19 Nice 2/2 unit with wood floors balcony and pool view - Nice 2/2 unit with tile floors and carpet in bedrooms balcony and pool view! Located in convenient downtown condo with deeded garage parking, water sewer, trash, and pest control included! laundry is included in the unit. Pet Friendly Community with two dog parks just constructed for our furry residence to run and play. Good value for the money in lovely condo community close to entertainment, social, arts and sports venues! Make an appointment to see this today!

(RLNE2277920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 274 have any available units?
860 North Orange Avenue Unit 274 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 274 have?
Some of 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 274's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 274 currently offering any rent specials?
860 North Orange Avenue Unit 274 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 274 pet-friendly?
Yes, 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 274 is pet friendly.
Does 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 274 offer parking?
Yes, 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 274 does offer parking.
Does 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 274 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 274 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 274 have a pool?
Yes, 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 274 has a pool.
Does 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 274 have accessible units?
No, 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 274 does not have accessible units.
Does 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 274 have units with dishwashers?
No, 860 North Orange Avenue Unit 274 does not have units with dishwashers.
