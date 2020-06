Amenities

860 N Orange Ave #239, Park North at Cheney Place. Adorable 2/2 condo in great location of downtown Orlando. Newer laminate flooring recently painted throughout, washer and dryer in unit. Rent includes water, sewer, trash, 2 pools, fitness center, business center and a great room with a pool table. and grounds included. 1 assigned parking space. This is a must see! HOA Forms & Copy lease required prior to move in.