8573 Pinter Street

3/2.5 Beautiful Town-home for rent in Laureate Park! - Beautiful townhome for rent in Laureate Park!



Wonderful unit in the up-and-coming Laureate Park neighborhood of Lake Nona. Right in the Heart of Orlando's Medical City.



3 bedrooms

2.5 bathrooms

2 car garage

Granite counter tops

Stainless steel appliances

Tile throughout all living areas

Spacious balcony right off master bedroom



Enjoy access to the beautiful resort style pool and amenities of Laureate Park

Rent includes high speed internet

Basic Cable service



12 - Month Minimum Lease



Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.



Please note, we require all applicants to have

- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,

- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,

- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes



Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.



We will not accept W2s as proof of income.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.



