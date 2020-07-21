8535 LAKE WINDHAM AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

WOW!!! Vista Lakes 4br 2ba POOL HOME in GATED COMMUNITY with all tile floors.. This home has been recently UPGRADED to impress. Separate living room, and family room off the kitchen. STAINLESS STEEL appliances and solid wood cabinets, breakfast bar and island counter in kitchen. Wood look tile in bedrooms and living room. MASTER SUITE boasts sliding doors to pool/lanai. Large WALK-IN CLOSET in master bedroom, double sinks, GARDEN TUB and separate shower in master bath. Spacious office/4th bedroom. Large pantry, spacious inside utility room with WASHER and DRYER included. Backyard oasis features screen enclosed SOLAR HEATED POOL with covered lanai. COMMUNITY features leave nothing to want for, and include: Residents' Club, Fitness Center, five pools, two lighted tennis courts, four parks, a soccer field, a Little League-sized baseball/softball field, a lakeside trail, boat docks and a fishing pier. Only minutes to FL-417 and a short commute to LAKE NONA/MEDICAL CITY, ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, DOWNTOWN ORLANDO. Don't wait on this one. POOL HOMES GO FAST!!! Call today for appointment.