Last updated January 11 2020 at 1:07 AM

8535 LAKE WINDHAM AVENUE

8535 Lake Windham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8535 Lake Windham Avenue, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
WOW!!! Vista Lakes 4br 2ba POOL HOME in GATED COMMUNITY with all tile floors.. This home has been recently UPGRADED to impress. Separate living room, and family room off the kitchen. STAINLESS STEEL appliances and solid wood cabinets, breakfast bar and island counter in kitchen. Wood look tile in bedrooms and living room. MASTER SUITE boasts sliding doors to pool/lanai. Large WALK-IN CLOSET in master bedroom, double sinks, GARDEN TUB and separate shower in master bath. Spacious office/4th bedroom. Large pantry, spacious inside utility room with WASHER and DRYER included. Backyard oasis features screen enclosed SOLAR HEATED POOL with covered lanai. COMMUNITY features leave nothing to want for, and include: Residents' Club, Fitness Center, five pools, two lighted tennis courts, four parks, a soccer field, a Little League-sized baseball/softball field, a lakeside trail, boat docks and a fishing pier. Only minutes to FL-417 and a short commute to LAKE NONA/MEDICAL CITY, ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, DOWNTOWN ORLANDO. Don't wait on this one. POOL HOMES GO FAST!!! Call today for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8535 LAKE WINDHAM AVENUE have any available units?
8535 LAKE WINDHAM AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8535 LAKE WINDHAM AVENUE have?
Some of 8535 LAKE WINDHAM AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8535 LAKE WINDHAM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8535 LAKE WINDHAM AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8535 LAKE WINDHAM AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8535 LAKE WINDHAM AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8535 LAKE WINDHAM AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 8535 LAKE WINDHAM AVENUE offers parking.
Does 8535 LAKE WINDHAM AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8535 LAKE WINDHAM AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8535 LAKE WINDHAM AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 8535 LAKE WINDHAM AVENUE has a pool.
Does 8535 LAKE WINDHAM AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8535 LAKE WINDHAM AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8535 LAKE WINDHAM AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8535 LAKE WINDHAM AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
