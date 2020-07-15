8463 Dover View Lane

Amenities

Looking for a 3 bedroom home all in one level but would love for everyone to have their own bathroom....this home is for you! A 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms home with a den/office plus a 3 car garage rarely comes available in the Vista Lakes. This split floor plan home also has a formal living & dining room yet is very open. The backyard is fully fenced in and the A/C was replaced in 2016. Vista Lakes is a gated community and amenities include resort style pools, water slide, child shallow pool, tennis courts, basketball courts, soccer fields, baseball fields, playgrounds, fitness center and jogging and walking trails. Close to the Lee Vista Promenade popular for shopping and dining and entertainment! The location is thought after for its easy access to 417, 408, 528, Orlando International Airport, Lake Nona, and the medical city. VA hospital is close as well. Please note that the CDD fees included in the property taxes.



