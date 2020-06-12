All apartments in Orlando
8415 Leatherleaf Lane
8415 Leatherleaf Lane

8415 Leatherleaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8415 Leatherleaf Lane, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
alarm system
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous, Clean, well maintained townhouse in the prestige community of Village Walk at Lake Nona. the original GÇ£built strong It has solid poured concrete exterior walls, tile roof & custom hurricane shutter, Central Vacuum. Gated community like a resort style including community pool, lap pool, tennis Courts, Gym, The HOA include landscaping maintenance, Internet, cable, phone, alarm system, 24/7 security Guard. The Community is located in the heart of the "sports and performance district" you'll have quick access to the USTA tennis complex, Drive Shack Orlando Golf. Villagewalk is a designed 500-acre master-planned development giving you easy access to some of the finest medical with facilities, educational institutions, entertainment and shopping. The Neighborhood always looks great thanks to the grounds maintenance. (Public School bus pick up and drop off within Village Walk for parental convenience) The Valencia Community College, UCF Medical Campus, veterans Hospital and Nemours Hospital 2 miles Away!. Elegant modern, you will absolutely love spending time in it. DO NOT MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN This Amazing Townhouse Come see it won't last long! Schedule your appointment to see it Today. Owner is a Real Estate agent

Listing Courtesy Of MR VARGAS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT LLC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8415 Leatherleaf Lane have any available units?
8415 Leatherleaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8415 Leatherleaf Lane have?
Some of 8415 Leatherleaf Lane's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8415 Leatherleaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8415 Leatherleaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8415 Leatherleaf Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8415 Leatherleaf Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8415 Leatherleaf Lane offer parking?
No, 8415 Leatherleaf Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8415 Leatherleaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8415 Leatherleaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8415 Leatherleaf Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8415 Leatherleaf Lane has a pool.
Does 8415 Leatherleaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 8415 Leatherleaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8415 Leatherleaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8415 Leatherleaf Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
