8415 Leatherleaf Lane

Gorgeous, Clean, well maintained townhouse in the prestige community of Village Walk at Lake Nona. the original GÇ£built strong It has solid poured concrete exterior walls, tile roof & custom hurricane shutter, Central Vacuum. Gated community like a resort style including community pool, lap pool, tennis Courts, Gym, The HOA include landscaping maintenance, Internet, cable, phone, alarm system, 24/7 security Guard. The Community is located in the heart of the "sports and performance district" you'll have quick access to the USTA tennis complex, Drive Shack Orlando Golf. Villagewalk is a designed 500-acre master-planned development giving you easy access to some of the finest medical with facilities, educational institutions, entertainment and shopping. The Neighborhood always looks great thanks to the grounds maintenance. (Public School bus pick up and drop off within Village Walk for parental convenience) The Valencia Community College, UCF Medical Campus, veterans Hospital and Nemours Hospital 2 miles Away!. Elegant modern, you will absolutely love spending time in it. DO NOT MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN This Amazing Townhouse Come see it won't last long! Schedule your appointment to see it Today. Owner is a Real Estate agent



