Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
8330 Newbury Sound Ln
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

8330 Newbury Sound Ln

8330 Newbury Sound Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8330 Newbury Sound Lane, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
8330 Newbury Sound Ln Available 07/01/20 Great Location SE Orlando - This home greets you with a formal living and dining room off the foyer. The kitchen, with an island and lots of storage, opens to the spacious family room with a breakfast bar and space for dining or game table. The family room with vaulted ceiling leads you out to the covered patio for cookouts or morning coffee. Master suite includes a master bath with large corner tub and separate shower that lead to a huge walk in closet. The 4th bedroom connects to the master with solid french doors and would also work well as a study or nursery. The two additional bedrooms also have ceiling fans and are across from the 2nd full bathroom. Vista Lakes has shimmering lakes for use by all residents that are located throughout the community and are ideal for fishing, canoeing etc. The community has miles of winding jogging and walking trails as well as pathways for rollerblading and bicycling. Conveniently located near major highways, airport, downtown, attractions and the Medical City. The Community features access to the Residents' Club with a sprawling "super pool" water complex- including two-story water slide, junior Olympic pool, fun pool, kiddie pool with elephant spray fountains, pirate's shipwreck, pavilion, sundeck with lounge chairs, fitness center, tennis, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Softball courts. Vista Lakes Elementary is just around the corner with other schools nearby.

(RLNE2439960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8330 Newbury Sound Ln have any available units?
8330 Newbury Sound Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8330 Newbury Sound Ln have?
Some of 8330 Newbury Sound Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8330 Newbury Sound Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8330 Newbury Sound Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8330 Newbury Sound Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8330 Newbury Sound Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 8330 Newbury Sound Ln offer parking?
No, 8330 Newbury Sound Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8330 Newbury Sound Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8330 Newbury Sound Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8330 Newbury Sound Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8330 Newbury Sound Ln has a pool.
Does 8330 Newbury Sound Ln have accessible units?
No, 8330 Newbury Sound Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8330 Newbury Sound Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8330 Newbury Sound Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
