8330 Newbury Sound Ln Available 07/01/20 Great Location SE Orlando - This home greets you with a formal living and dining room off the foyer. The kitchen, with an island and lots of storage, opens to the spacious family room with a breakfast bar and space for dining or game table. The family room with vaulted ceiling leads you out to the covered patio for cookouts or morning coffee. Master suite includes a master bath with large corner tub and separate shower that lead to a huge walk in closet. The 4th bedroom connects to the master with solid french doors and would also work well as a study or nursery. The two additional bedrooms also have ceiling fans and are across from the 2nd full bathroom. Vista Lakes has shimmering lakes for use by all residents that are located throughout the community and are ideal for fishing, canoeing etc. The community has miles of winding jogging and walking trails as well as pathways for rollerblading and bicycling. Conveniently located near major highways, airport, downtown, attractions and the Medical City. The Community features access to the Residents' Club with a sprawling "super pool" water complex- including two-story water slide, junior Olympic pool, fun pool, kiddie pool with elephant spray fountains, pirate's shipwreck, pavilion, sundeck with lounge chairs, fitness center, tennis, Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer and Softball courts. Vista Lakes Elementary is just around the corner with other schools nearby.



(RLNE2439960)