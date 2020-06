Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to this Mid Century Modern home in the heart of Delaney Park and Lake Davis. It has been completely renovated inside and out, featuring a warm and cozy living space you can (almost) call your own. A close walk to ORMC, Downtown Orlando and Thornton Park shopping and restaurants, mins away from Disney, Universal Studios and Sea World, you can’t ask for a better home away from home.