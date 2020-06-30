All apartments in Orlando
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:12 PM

816 W South St - 2

816 South Street · No Longer Available
Location

816 South Street, Orlando, FL 32805
Holden-Parramore

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available now! Go to www.RentInOrangeCounty.com to apply today for this fully renovated, beautiful second floor 2 bedroom duplex. New walls, ceilings, floors, cabinets, bathroom, etc. Bring your own appliances and window AC unit and enjoy the convenience of living near downtown, major roads, sports arenas and more. Includes front and back doors. No pets please.
Located on South Street near Westmoreland Drive. Close to everything including downtown Orlando, US Highway 441, SR 408, Interstate 4 and more.

Move in is easy - you will need $775 + $825 deposit + $70 app fee (total $1,670) Each adult who will live in the unit needs to apply and go through background and credit screening.

Lawn Service and Water included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 W South St - 2 have any available units?
816 W South St - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 816 W South St - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
816 W South St - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 W South St - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 816 W South St - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 816 W South St - 2 offer parking?
No, 816 W South St - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 816 W South St - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 W South St - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 W South St - 2 have a pool?
No, 816 W South St - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 816 W South St - 2 have accessible units?
No, 816 W South St - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 816 W South St - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 816 W South St - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 816 W South St - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 816 W South St - 2 has units with air conditioning.

