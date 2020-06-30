816 W South St - 2

Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities

Available now! Go to www.RentInOrangeCounty.com to apply today for this fully renovated, beautiful second floor 2 bedroom duplex. New walls, ceilings, floors, cabinets, bathroom, etc. Bring your own appliances and window AC unit and enjoy the convenience of living near downtown, major roads, sports arenas and more. Includes front and back doors. No pets please.

Located on South Street near Westmoreland Drive. Close to everything including downtown Orlando, US Highway 441, SR 408, Interstate 4 and more.



Move in is easy - you will need $775 + $825 deposit + $70 app fee (total $1,670) Each adult who will live in the unit needs to apply and go through background and credit screening.



Lawn Service and Water included in the rent.