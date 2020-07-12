/
/
/
holden parramore
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:39 PM
388 Apartments for rent in Holden-Parramore, Orlando, FL
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
City View
595 W Church St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1228 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at City View in Orlando. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1029 Colyer St
1029 Colyer Street, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1252 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1029 Colyer St Available 08/01/20 3 Bedrooms( plus 1 home office)/1 Bath, Separate laundry room and screened front porch house in Downtown Orlando - Wonderful fenced single family house with three proper bedrooms and and one smaller home office
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
300 E SOUTH STREET
300 South Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely remodeled Top floor unit overlooking the quiet courtyard. No 408 noise at your front door or balcony. Large 1 bedroom with full size washer and dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Holden-Parramore
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
22 Units Available
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,329
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1274 sqft
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! Amelia Court is new luxury smoke free apartment community centrally located in beautiful Downtown Orlando.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:31pm
$
20 Units Available
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,495
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1659 sqft
High-rise living in a great urban setting close to Orlando's best restaurants and entertainment venues. Units with fully equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, tile flooring, and balconies with city views.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:19pm
$
44 Units Available
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,522
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
1120 sqft
This distinctly modern 22-story high-rise in downtown Orlando allows you to embrace a life of style in a prime, yet picturesque location.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
136 Units Available
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,341
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,876
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,870
1611 sqft
There’s the Orlando the world knows and then there’s the real Orlando. Beyond the parks and the palm trees there’s a place, a people and a culture that’s distinct, authentic and only Orlando. Novel Lucerne puts you in the middle of it all.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
$
74 Units Available
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
14 Units Available
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,459
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,839
1468 sqft
Located just minutes from grocery store, 12-screen movie theater and Lake Eola Park. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry. Residents have access to communal pool, pool table and gym.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
24 Units Available
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,209
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1236 sqft
Minutes from I-4 and Lake Concord. Urban-style community with 9-foot ceilings, resort-like pool and media room. Luxury amenities include granite countertops, patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Oversized showers and tubs.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
14 Units Available
55 WEST
55 West Church St, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,347
878 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
1053 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,027
1224 sqft
Close to I-4, Grand Bohemian Gallery, Orlando Police Department, Amway Center, Lake Eola, Lake Eola Park, Orlando County Library System, Downtown Orlando City Hall, Mad Cow Theatre. Amenities include: 24-hour doorman, resort-style pool with sundeck, spa, attached garage, downtown Orlando views.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
33 Units Available
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,057
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1211 sqft
Contemporary apartments have ice makers, garbage disposal and granite counters. Take advantage of in-unit laundry. The eco-friendly complex has car charging stations. Conveniently located near Interstate 4 and the LYNX Central Station.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
39 Units Available
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,274
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,457
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1046 sqft
Enjoy relaxing unit features, including a bathtub and carpet flooring. Green apartment community amenities feature a coffee bar and 24-hour concierge. Near Lake Eola Park and the Bob Carr Theater with access to Interstate 4.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
24 Units Available
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,399
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,319
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1131 sqft
Newly constructed. Units have granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. Relax or socialize around fire pit and BBQ/grill. Pool, gym, yoga and clubhouse. Pet-friendly with dog park. Concierge service.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
9 Units Available
Concord Court at Creative Village
661 W Amelia Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$472
722 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$468
1137 sqft
Amelia Court is new luxury apartment community centrally located in beautiful DOWNTOWN ORLANDO. As a resident living in the heart of CREATIVE VILLAGE, you will enjoy great entertainment and dining options.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,178
1102 sqft
Lexington Court is a luxury apartment community located in beautiful Downtown Orlando on the corner of West Concord Street and North Hughey Avenue.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
737 Springdale Road
737 Springdale Road, Orlando, FL
5 Bedrooms
$3,695
3687 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED COLLEGE PARK 5/4.5 EXECUTIVE HOME! - One-of-a-kind vintage home built in 1929 is located in College Park and minutes from Downtown Orlando. This 5 bedroom, 4.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
725 Putnam Avenue
725 Putnam Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
900 sqft
725 Putnam Avenue Available 08/01/20 Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath Home for Rent in Orlando, FL! College Park ALL NEW FLOORING!!! - Charming 2 Bed 1 Bath Home for Rent in Orlando, FL! College Park! Welcome home to the neighborhood of Concord Park, located
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
525 E. Jackson St Unit# 605
525 Jackson Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1268 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo For Rent @ The Jackson in Downtown Orlando! **Lease NOW and receive the rest of July FREE** - Please read complete post prior to contacting us for more information.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
101 S. Eola Dr. #515
101 Eola Drive, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
101 S Eola Dr. #515, 1/1 condo in 101Eola - 101 S. Eola Dr. #515; Lovely 1 bedroom in the heart of downtown Orlando is within walking distance to Lake Eola, Thorton Park eateries, shops, and the business district.
1 of 68
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
260 S OSCEOLA AVENUE
260 Osceola Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1765 sqft
Luxurious Living in a Modern, 2 Bed/ 2 Bathroom Condo w/ Additional Separate Dining/ Den or Office! This INTERIOR unit with floor to ceiling 10 ft high-windows is on the 12th floor facing West/ Downtown Orlando Skyline at “Star Tower”, a 100 unit
1 of 69
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
212 S Summerlin Ave.
212 Summerlin Avenue, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2012 sqft
3 Bedroom / 2 1/2 Bath - Conviently Located Downtown Orlando Townhome - Rarely Available. Located in the South Eola/Thornton Park District of Downtown Orlando within a few blocks to Lake Eola, this 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
511 East Concord Street
511 Concord Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
896 sqft
Cozy Home in the Downtown Area - Location Location Location!!!!! Lovely 1 bed room 1 bath home available in the downtown area.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
530 E Central Blvd. #1101
530 E Central Blvd, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1667 sqft
- Large two bedroom, two full bath condo featuring almost 1700 sf with fully renovated kitchen with stainless appliance package and tumbled marble backsplashes. Unit comes partially furnished with tasteful décor.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLConway, FLPine Hills, FLFairview Shores, FLOak Ridge, FLPine Castle, FLLockhart, FL