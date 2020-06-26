8107 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY

Amenities
Amazing 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Neutral colors, tile throughout, 23000 Sqft of split floor plan. Nice e CLEAN clean home. Rent includes membership for YMCA for your entire family. Located on a desirable gated community of Waters Edge Lake Nona. Amenities includes: remote guard-gate, community pool, clubhouse, boat Dock, boat storage area, nature trails, tennis and basketball court, dog Park. Top-rated schools. House is located located near 528 and 417, Medical City, Valencia College, UCF Medical Campus, V.A. Hospital, USTA and Research institutions. Must see!