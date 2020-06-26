8107 NORTHLAKE PARKWAY

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage pool dog park basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Amazing 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Neutral colors, tile throughout, 23000 Sqft of split floor plan. Nice e CLEAN clean home. Rent includes membership for YMCA for your entire family. Located on a desirable gated community of Waters Edge Lake Nona. Amenities includes: remote guard-gate, community pool, clubhouse, boat Dock, boat storage area, nature trails, tennis and basketball court, dog Park. Top-rated schools. House is located located near 528 and 417, Medical City, Valencia College, UCF Medical Campus, V.A. Hospital, USTA and Research institutions. Must see!