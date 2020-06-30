Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking pool

804 W. SMITH ST. ORANGE COUNTY Available 03/01/20 2 bd / 2 ba Pool Home in College Park!! - This beautiful 2 bd / 2 ba Pool Home is conveniently located in College Park. Recently remodeled with a new private pool, this property features hardwood floors throughout, fireplace with gas log, master bathroom with beautiful claw-foot tub, and kitchen including stainless steel appliances! French doors open up to the beautiful private pool with seating area and a shed! Small den off of master bedroom, stacked washer and dryer included! Bonus separate office space in back. Fully fenced yard and carport! Lawncare & Pool Care Included!! Chandelier in formal dining room will be replaced.



1 Small Dog Negotiable: $250 Pet Deposit + $250 Pet Fee (under 24 lbs)

Application Fee: $50.00 / adult (18+)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3641003)