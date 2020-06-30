Amenities
804 W. SMITH ST. ORANGE COUNTY Available 03/01/20 2 bd / 2 ba Pool Home in College Park!! - This beautiful 2 bd / 2 ba Pool Home is conveniently located in College Park. Recently remodeled with a new private pool, this property features hardwood floors throughout, fireplace with gas log, master bathroom with beautiful claw-foot tub, and kitchen including stainless steel appliances! French doors open up to the beautiful private pool with seating area and a shed! Small den off of master bedroom, stacked washer and dryer included! Bonus separate office space in back. Fully fenced yard and carport! Lawncare & Pool Care Included!! Chandelier in formal dining room will be replaced.
1 Small Dog Negotiable: $250 Pet Deposit + $250 Pet Fee (under 24 lbs)
Application Fee: $50.00 / adult (18+)
No Cats Allowed
