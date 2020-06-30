All apartments in Orlando
804 W. SMITH ST. ORANGE COUNTY
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

804 W. SMITH ST. ORANGE COUNTY

804 Smith Street · No Longer Available
Location

804 Smith Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
804 W. SMITH ST. ORANGE COUNTY Available 03/01/20 2 bd / 2 ba Pool Home in College Park!! - This beautiful 2 bd / 2 ba Pool Home is conveniently located in College Park. Recently remodeled with a new private pool, this property features hardwood floors throughout, fireplace with gas log, master bathroom with beautiful claw-foot tub, and kitchen including stainless steel appliances! French doors open up to the beautiful private pool with seating area and a shed! Small den off of master bedroom, stacked washer and dryer included! Bonus separate office space in back. Fully fenced yard and carport! Lawncare & Pool Care Included!! Chandelier in formal dining room will be replaced.

1 Small Dog Negotiable: $250 Pet Deposit + $250 Pet Fee (under 24 lbs)
Application Fee: $50.00 / adult (18+)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3641003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 W. SMITH ST. ORANGE COUNTY have any available units?
804 W. SMITH ST. ORANGE COUNTY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 W. SMITH ST. ORANGE COUNTY have?
Some of 804 W. SMITH ST. ORANGE COUNTY's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 W. SMITH ST. ORANGE COUNTY currently offering any rent specials?
804 W. SMITH ST. ORANGE COUNTY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 W. SMITH ST. ORANGE COUNTY pet-friendly?
Yes, 804 W. SMITH ST. ORANGE COUNTY is pet friendly.
Does 804 W. SMITH ST. ORANGE COUNTY offer parking?
Yes, 804 W. SMITH ST. ORANGE COUNTY offers parking.
Does 804 W. SMITH ST. ORANGE COUNTY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 804 W. SMITH ST. ORANGE COUNTY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 W. SMITH ST. ORANGE COUNTY have a pool?
Yes, 804 W. SMITH ST. ORANGE COUNTY has a pool.
Does 804 W. SMITH ST. ORANGE COUNTY have accessible units?
No, 804 W. SMITH ST. ORANGE COUNTY does not have accessible units.
Does 804 W. SMITH ST. ORANGE COUNTY have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 W. SMITH ST. ORANGE COUNTY does not have units with dishwashers.

