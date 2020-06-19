All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 7959 NEMOURS PARKWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
7959 NEMOURS PARKWAY
Last updated July 14 2019 at 7:31 AM

7959 NEMOURS PARKWAY

7959 Nemours Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7959 Nemours Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Brand New Apartment! All utilities included! This spacious brand new one bedroom apartment is located in Laureate park/ Lake Nona. Excellent location in "Medical city" , Very close to tennis association of America. Orlando airport is just 12 minutes drive. 910sq feet of living space with a separate bedroom. A full kitchen ,and washer dryer is included. All utilities and WIFI will be included with the rental . Also provided access to all of the amenities offered to residents of Laureate Park including fitness center and Club house ,pool. Huge Bonus ! you will have your own 1 car garage. lease term will be for 1 year plus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7959 NEMOURS PARKWAY have any available units?
7959 NEMOURS PARKWAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7959 NEMOURS PARKWAY have?
Some of 7959 NEMOURS PARKWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7959 NEMOURS PARKWAY currently offering any rent specials?
7959 NEMOURS PARKWAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7959 NEMOURS PARKWAY pet-friendly?
No, 7959 NEMOURS PARKWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 7959 NEMOURS PARKWAY offer parking?
Yes, 7959 NEMOURS PARKWAY offers parking.
Does 7959 NEMOURS PARKWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7959 NEMOURS PARKWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7959 NEMOURS PARKWAY have a pool?
Yes, 7959 NEMOURS PARKWAY has a pool.
Does 7959 NEMOURS PARKWAY have accessible units?
No, 7959 NEMOURS PARKWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7959 NEMOURS PARKWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7959 NEMOURS PARKWAY has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Knightsbridge at StoneyBrook
2802 Cheval St
Orlando, FL 32828
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach