7887 DAUSSET STREET

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. WELCOME HOME TO THIS SPACIOUS and WELL THOUGHT OUT MANSFIELD floor plan! This light, bright TWO story, 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths home is over 3200 sq ft and has a FIRST FLOOR bedroom with en-suite bath, perfect for parents and guests! The family room, kitchen, dining room, and outdoor covered PRIVATE lanai all blend together seamlessly while still feeling open and cozy. Tiles that resemble wood floors are throughout the first floor. The FABULOUS kitchen with bright shaker cabinets, includes double ovens, ample quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, soft close drawers and a large center island with seating. The first floor has a home office with under the stairs storage, en-suite guest bedroom and a half bath. As you make your way upstairs you'll be welcomed by a LARGE BONUS room full of NATURAL LIGHT. The perfect place for a playroom or extra media room. The SECOND FLOOR owner's suite has a private balcony, the ideal place to relax and watch the sunset with a glass of wine. The spa like bath has dual sinks, an OVERSIZED a tiled shower that looks like marble with frameless glass doors, and a large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a bathroom complete the upstairs with the second floor laundry room that has Quartz countertops and also bright shaker cabinets perfect for storage. Other amazing features of this home are the 10' ceilings on the second floor as well as 8" doors, quartz counters in all the baths and laundry room. Laureate Park amenities include NUMEROUS POCKET parks, Zip line park, nature trails for walking and jogging, A rated schools, a resort-style aquatic center with two pools and a third on the way. Dine at CANVAS restaurant and café with lake views, a state of the art fitness center, dog parks and community gardens with much more to come!!! Contact me for an appointment today.