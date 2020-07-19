All apartments in Orlando
7887 DAUSSET STREET

7887 Dausset Street · No Longer Available
Location

7887 Dausset Street, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. WELCOME HOME TO THIS SPACIOUS and WELL THOUGHT OUT MANSFIELD floor plan! This light, bright TWO story, 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths home is over 3200 sq ft and has a FIRST FLOOR bedroom with en-suite bath, perfect for parents and guests! The family room, kitchen, dining room, and outdoor covered PRIVATE lanai all blend together seamlessly while still feeling open and cozy. Tiles that resemble wood floors are throughout the first floor. The FABULOUS kitchen with bright shaker cabinets, includes double ovens, ample quartz countertops, tiled backsplash, soft close drawers and a large center island with seating. The first floor has a home office with under the stairs storage, en-suite guest bedroom and a half bath. As you make your way upstairs you'll be welcomed by a LARGE BONUS room full of NATURAL LIGHT. The perfect place for a playroom or extra media room. The SECOND FLOOR owner's suite has a private balcony, the ideal place to relax and watch the sunset with a glass of wine. The spa like bath has dual sinks, an OVERSIZED a tiled shower that looks like marble with frameless glass doors, and a large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a bathroom complete the upstairs with the second floor laundry room that has Quartz countertops and also bright shaker cabinets perfect for storage. Other amazing features of this home are the 10' ceilings on the second floor as well as 8" doors, quartz counters in all the baths and laundry room. Laureate Park amenities include NUMEROUS POCKET parks, Zip line park, nature trails for walking and jogging, A rated schools, a resort-style aquatic center with two pools and a third on the way. Dine at CANVAS restaurant and café with lake views, a state of the art fitness center, dog parks and community gardens with much more to come!!! Contact me for an appointment today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7887 DAUSSET STREET have any available units?
7887 DAUSSET STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7887 DAUSSET STREET have?
Some of 7887 DAUSSET STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7887 DAUSSET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7887 DAUSSET STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7887 DAUSSET STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 7887 DAUSSET STREET is pet friendly.
Does 7887 DAUSSET STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7887 DAUSSET STREET offers parking.
Does 7887 DAUSSET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7887 DAUSSET STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7887 DAUSSET STREET have a pool?
Yes, 7887 DAUSSET STREET has a pool.
Does 7887 DAUSSET STREET have accessible units?
No, 7887 DAUSSET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7887 DAUSSET STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7887 DAUSSET STREET has units with dishwashers.
