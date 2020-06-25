All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 758 W Michigan St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
758 W Michigan St
Last updated May 3 2019 at 10:06 PM

758 W Michigan St

758 E Michigan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Orange
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

758 E Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806
South Orange

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
guest parking
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
This is a second floor condo located in the lake side community of La Costa Brava. The condo has tile floors throughout. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, range, and microwave. It has a small screened in porch with a view of the community pool. The community also has a fitness center and plenty of guest parking. Located in the SODO area just minutes from great dining, shopping, and nightlife. Close to I4 and the 408 Toll Road.
To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 758 W Michigan St have any available units?
758 W Michigan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 758 W Michigan St have?
Some of 758 W Michigan St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 758 W Michigan St currently offering any rent specials?
758 W Michigan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 758 W Michigan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 758 W Michigan St is pet friendly.
Does 758 W Michigan St offer parking?
Yes, 758 W Michigan St offers parking.
Does 758 W Michigan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 758 W Michigan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 758 W Michigan St have a pool?
Yes, 758 W Michigan St has a pool.
Does 758 W Michigan St have accessible units?
No, 758 W Michigan St does not have accessible units.
Does 758 W Michigan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 758 W Michigan St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Morgan
6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32822
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach