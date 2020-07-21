744 S BUMBY AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool dog park

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool

***AVAILABLE 4/15/2020** 3 Bedroom 1 bath POOL home located minutes to DOWNTOWN Orlando!! UPDATED tile flooring, NEW vinyl flooring will be installed in bedrooms prior to move in, separate living room and large BONUS ROOM plus storage/office space in foyer. Plantation shutters throughout, Fenced yard, storage shed in back, LAWN and POOL SERVICE INCLUDED. Walking distance to Lake Como or Lake Davis and dog park. Elementary school across the street! Owner will consider one pet up to 50lbs, with increase in security deposit. Washer and dryer hookups. Drive by today then call for appointment. Don't wait on this one...