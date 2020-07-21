All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:29 AM

744 S BUMBY AVENUE

744 South Bumby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

744 South Bumby Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
***AVAILABLE 4/15/2020** 3 Bedroom 1 bath POOL home located minutes to DOWNTOWN Orlando!! UPDATED tile flooring, NEW vinyl flooring will be installed in bedrooms prior to move in, separate living room and large BONUS ROOM plus storage/office space in foyer. Plantation shutters throughout, Fenced yard, storage shed in back, LAWN and POOL SERVICE INCLUDED. Walking distance to Lake Como or Lake Davis and dog park. Elementary school across the street! Owner will consider one pet up to 50lbs, with increase in security deposit. Washer and dryer hookups. Drive by today then call for appointment. Don't wait on this one...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 744 S BUMBY AVENUE have any available units?
744 S BUMBY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 744 S BUMBY AVENUE have?
Some of 744 S BUMBY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 744 S BUMBY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
744 S BUMBY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 744 S BUMBY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 744 S BUMBY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 744 S BUMBY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 744 S BUMBY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 744 S BUMBY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 744 S BUMBY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 744 S BUMBY AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 744 S BUMBY AVENUE has a pool.
Does 744 S BUMBY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 744 S BUMBY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 744 S BUMBY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 744 S BUMBY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
