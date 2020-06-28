All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 7279 Hawksnest Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
7279 Hawksnest Blvd.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

7279 Hawksnest Blvd.

7279 Hawksnest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Metro West
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7279 Hawksnest Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully furnished luxurious Metrowest Home! - Large Modern fully furnished home in a Great central location on a quiet, family oriented cult de sac! close to AAA rated schools, Universal Studios, Publix, Pubs, Restaurant Row, and it sits on the award winning Metrowest Golf course. This 3 bed 2 bath home was just painted and features: Stainless Steal appliances, Walk in closet, Luxurious laminate flooring in the bedrooms, tile in the kitchen and baths and a combination of tile and plush carpet in the living areas. Spacious master bedroom, vaulted ceilings, large lawn and a great outdoor living space. This home is move in ready, including luxurious furniture. Perfect for the right tenant. We can do a 12 month lease or shorter term if desired.

Contact Will for more information will@gopropertymgmt.com or 407-280-7710.

Lawn care is included!

You can complete an application on at gopropertymgmt.com.

(RLNE5139364)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7279 Hawksnest Blvd. have any available units?
7279 Hawksnest Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7279 Hawksnest Blvd. have?
Some of 7279 Hawksnest Blvd.'s amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7279 Hawksnest Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
7279 Hawksnest Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7279 Hawksnest Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7279 Hawksnest Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 7279 Hawksnest Blvd. offer parking?
No, 7279 Hawksnest Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 7279 Hawksnest Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7279 Hawksnest Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7279 Hawksnest Blvd. have a pool?
No, 7279 Hawksnest Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 7279 Hawksnest Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 7279 Hawksnest Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 7279 Hawksnest Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7279 Hawksnest Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln
Orlando, FL 32829
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd
Orlando, FL 32818
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach