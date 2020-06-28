7279 Hawksnest Blvd.

Amenities
Fully furnished luxurious Metrowest Home! - Large Modern fully furnished home in a Great central location on a quiet, family oriented cult de sac! close to AAA rated schools, Universal Studios, Publix, Pubs, Restaurant Row, and it sits on the award winning Metrowest Golf course. This 3 bed 2 bath home was just painted and features: Stainless Steal appliances, Walk in closet, Luxurious laminate flooring in the bedrooms, tile in the kitchen and baths and a combination of tile and plush carpet in the living areas. Spacious master bedroom, vaulted ceilings, large lawn and a great outdoor living space. This home is move in ready, including luxurious furniture. Perfect for the right tenant. We can do a 12 month lease or shorter term if desired.
Contact Will for more information will@gopropertymgmt.com or 407-280-7710.
Lawn care is included!
You can complete an application on at gopropertymgmt.com.
