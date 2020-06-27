724 Langston Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning fireplace

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house for rent in the heart of College Park. Hardwood floors and cozy fireplace add to the charm of this delightful home. Plenty of room for entertaining your friends and family. Huge fenced in backyard for your children and puppy children to run around in. Washer and dryer already there for all of your washing and drying needs. Just a nice stroll away from all the amazing restaurants and shops College Park has to offer. You won't want to live anywhere else! Welcome home.