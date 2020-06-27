All apartments in Orlando
Last updated August 17 2019 at 12:35 AM

724 Langston Ct

724 Langston Court · No Longer Available
Location

724 Langston Court, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath house for rent in the heart of College Park. Hardwood floors and cozy fireplace add to the charm of this delightful home. Plenty of room for entertaining your friends and family. Huge fenced in backyard for your children and puppy children to run around in. Washer and dryer already there for all of your washing and drying needs. Just a nice stroll away from all the amazing restaurants and shops College Park has to offer. You won't want to live anywhere else! Welcome home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 724 Langston Ct have any available units?
724 Langston Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 724 Langston Ct have?
Some of 724 Langston Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 724 Langston Ct currently offering any rent specials?
724 Langston Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 724 Langston Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 724 Langston Ct is pet friendly.
Does 724 Langston Ct offer parking?
No, 724 Langston Ct does not offer parking.
Does 724 Langston Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 724 Langston Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 724 Langston Ct have a pool?
No, 724 Langston Ct does not have a pool.
Does 724 Langston Ct have accessible units?
No, 724 Langston Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 724 Langston Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 724 Langston Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
