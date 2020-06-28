All apartments in Orlando
Orlando
See all
Vista East
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7226 Chelsea Harbour Drive, Orlando, FL 32829
Vista East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
HOME SWEET HOME! This Meticulously Maintained 5BR/4BA Residence is situated in Windsor Neighborhood of the Gated Vista Lakes Community. A Gorgeous home offering a spacious open floorplan, revealing an abundance of natural light, and featuring tile and wood flooring throughout main living areas. The kitchen, modernly updated, offers ample prep and storage space with eat-in bar and nook all opening into the family room. After a home cooked meal, sit back and relax on your covered lanai overlooking conservation and tranquil pond views. The master en suite features a spacious bathroom with double sinks, walk in shower, and an over-sized soaker tub. The master offers a walk in closet, a sitting area and easily accommodates king size furniture. There are 3 additional guest rooms and 2 Baths on the first floor. The 2nd floor features a generous bonus room, great for gym or theater room, as well as a 5th bedroom and 4th full bath. Vista Lakes Community has a little something for the entire family to enjoy with tennis courts, resort style pools, fitness center, trails, dock, playground and ball fields. Restaurants, Publix and Schools are just minutes from your doorstep allowing easy access to major highways, 417, 408 and 528 and Orlando International Airport. See Virtual Tour for a video Walk through of the floorplan!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7226 CHELSEA HARBOUR DRIVE have any available units?
7226 CHELSEA HARBOUR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 7226 CHELSEA HARBOUR DRIVE have?
Some of 7226 CHELSEA HARBOUR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7226 CHELSEA HARBOUR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7226 CHELSEA HARBOUR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7226 CHELSEA HARBOUR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7226 CHELSEA HARBOUR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 7226 CHELSEA HARBOUR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 7226 CHELSEA HARBOUR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 7226 CHELSEA HARBOUR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7226 CHELSEA HARBOUR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7226 CHELSEA HARBOUR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 7226 CHELSEA HARBOUR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 7226 CHELSEA HARBOUR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7226 CHELSEA HARBOUR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7226 CHELSEA HARBOUR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7226 CHELSEA HARBOUR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
