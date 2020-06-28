7226 CHELSEA HARBOUR DRIVE

Amenities

HOME SWEET HOME! This Meticulously Maintained 5BR/4BA Residence is situated in Windsor Neighborhood of the Gated Vista Lakes Community. A Gorgeous home offering a spacious open floorplan, revealing an abundance of natural light, and featuring tile and wood flooring throughout main living areas. The kitchen, modernly updated, offers ample prep and storage space with eat-in bar and nook all opening into the family room. After a home cooked meal, sit back and relax on your covered lanai overlooking conservation and tranquil pond views. The master en suite features a spacious bathroom with double sinks, walk in shower, and an over-sized soaker tub. The master offers a walk in closet, a sitting area and easily accommodates king size furniture. There are 3 additional guest rooms and 2 Baths on the first floor. The 2nd floor features a generous bonus room, great for gym or theater room, as well as a 5th bedroom and 4th full bath. Vista Lakes Community has a little something for the entire family to enjoy with tennis courts, resort style pools, fitness center, trails, dock, playground and ball fields. Restaurants, Publix and Schools are just minutes from your doorstep allowing easy access to major highways, 417, 408 and 528 and Orlando International Airport. See Virtual Tour for a video Walk through of the floorplan!