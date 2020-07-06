717 LANGSTON COURT

Amenities

FOR RENT!Fantastic four-bedroom, three-bath home with bonus room in sought-after College Park! Custom home located just blocks from Lake Adair and walking distance to the shops and restaurants along Edgewater Drive. A lovely foyer greets you and leads you to the formal dining with volume ceilings and study with custom built-ins and French doors. Enjoy entertaining in the spacious kitchen with granite counters, decorative backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry, plus a breakfast bar and large eat-in area overlooking the great room and private patio and backyard. The full bath on the first floor is adjacent to the study/fourth bedroom. Escape to the spacious, private second-floor master suite large enough to accommodate a separate sitting area. The bedroom suite features a tray ceiling with crown molding and French doors open to the balcony where you can relax and enjoy your private outdoor sitting area. The suite is complete with his/hers walk-in closets and master bath with garden tub and a large glassed-in shower with rain showerhead. The second-floor bedrooms feature walk-in closets and share a Jack-n-Jill bath with dual vanity, glass sinks, and decorative tile backsplash. This immaculately maintained home also features crown molding, 9' ceilings, brick paved driveway, and a spacious front porch. The property is a street to the street location with two cars, a rear-entry garage.