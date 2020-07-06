All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 16 2020 at 2:12 AM

717 LANGSTON COURT

717 Langston Court · No Longer Available
Location

717 Langston Court, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR RENT!Fantastic four-bedroom, three-bath home with bonus room in sought-after College Park! Custom home located just blocks from Lake Adair and walking distance to the shops and restaurants along Edgewater Drive. A lovely foyer greets you and leads you to the formal dining with volume ceilings and study with custom built-ins and French doors. Enjoy entertaining in the spacious kitchen with granite counters, decorative backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in pantry, plus a breakfast bar and large eat-in area overlooking the great room and private patio and backyard. The full bath on the first floor is adjacent to the study/fourth bedroom. Escape to the spacious, private second-floor master suite large enough to accommodate a separate sitting area. The bedroom suite features a tray ceiling with crown molding and French doors open to the balcony where you can relax and enjoy your private outdoor sitting area. The suite is complete with his/hers walk-in closets and master bath with garden tub and a large glassed-in shower with rain showerhead. The second-floor bedrooms feature walk-in closets and share a Jack-n-Jill bath with dual vanity, glass sinks, and decorative tile backsplash. This immaculately maintained home also features crown molding, 9' ceilings, brick paved driveway, and a spacious front porch. The property is a street to the street location with two cars, a rear-entry garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 LANGSTON COURT have any available units?
717 LANGSTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 717 LANGSTON COURT have?
Some of 717 LANGSTON COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 LANGSTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
717 LANGSTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 LANGSTON COURT pet-friendly?
No, 717 LANGSTON COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 717 LANGSTON COURT offer parking?
Yes, 717 LANGSTON COURT offers parking.
Does 717 LANGSTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 LANGSTON COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 LANGSTON COURT have a pool?
No, 717 LANGSTON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 717 LANGSTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 717 LANGSTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 717 LANGSTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 LANGSTON COURT has units with dishwashers.

