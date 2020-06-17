700 Tam O Shanter Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated gym fireplace

JUST WAIT UNTIL YOU SEE THIS RENOVATED CLASSIC FLORIDA MID-CENTURY RANCH STYLE . Newly renovated you'll find beautiful upgrades throughout the home. New custom designed kitchen with New S/S Appliances. New double pane windows. Kitchen and living room have the open floor plan everyone loves. New Master Bath, accompanying a gorgeous modern cabinets & shower. The 2nd bathroom has also been remodeled with a modern touch. Kept the original hard wood floors throughout the home and newly refinished, that will provide a wow affect and add a touch of class. New fixtures and fans throughout the home add the perfect modern touch & lighting. The large Family Room with gorgeous wood burning fireplace will provide plenty of great memories that leads to a large back yard with a brick patio and brand-new fence for privacy. This home is desirable in so many ways, Did I mentioned its only a few houses away from Lake Under Hill Park that provides you access to their boat ramp and a super running trail & a place to relax and exercise. Neighborhood is convenient to local shopping and restaurants. Located in A-Rated Boone High School District. Just minutes from 408, I-4 and Downtown Orlando and the Milk District with all it has to offer. NOTHING LEFT TO DO JUST MOVE IN & ENJOY Contact us for your showing today! THIS PROPERTY IS ALSO FOR SALE

