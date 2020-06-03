All apartments in Orlando
6892 LUCCA STREET
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:54 PM

6892 LUCCA STREET

6892 Lucca Street · No Longer Available
Location

6892 Lucca Street, Orlando, FL 32819
Florida Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Single Family Home 4 BR 3 1/2 BA and 17x13 Loft. Gated Community with Clubhouse, Fitness and Pool. Master bedroom downstairs with new tile, family room and dining room, and vaulted ceilings. NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS. No Carpet on the first floor. 2 Story, Tile Roof, Columns, Screened in Porch, inside laundry room, 2 car garage, and lush landscaping. Close to Universal Studios and the new Water Park .Volcano Bay, walking distance to Dr. Phillips YMCA and the High School. Shopping, "Restaurant Row", and Schools. 20 min. to International Airport and Disney World. The best location - Dr. Phillips area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6892 LUCCA STREET have any available units?
6892 LUCCA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6892 LUCCA STREET have?
Some of 6892 LUCCA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6892 LUCCA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6892 LUCCA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6892 LUCCA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6892 LUCCA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6892 LUCCA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6892 LUCCA STREET offers parking.
Does 6892 LUCCA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6892 LUCCA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6892 LUCCA STREET have a pool?
Yes, 6892 LUCCA STREET has a pool.
Does 6892 LUCCA STREET have accessible units?
No, 6892 LUCCA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6892 LUCCA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6892 LUCCA STREET has units with dishwashers.

