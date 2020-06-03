6892 LUCCA STREET

Amenities
Single Family Home 4 BR 3 1/2 BA and 17x13 Loft. Gated Community with Clubhouse, Fitness and Pool. Master bedroom downstairs with new tile, family room and dining room, and vaulted ceilings. NEW PAINT, NEW CARPET UPSTAIRS. No Carpet on the first floor. 2 Story, Tile Roof, Columns, Screened in Porch, inside laundry room, 2 car garage, and lush landscaping. Close to Universal Studios and the new Water Park .Volcano Bay, walking distance to Dr. Phillips YMCA and the High School. Shopping, "Restaurant Row", and Schools. 20 min. to International Airport and Disney World. The best location - Dr. Phillips area