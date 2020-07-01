6886 SPERONE STREET

Amenities

Gorgeous and spacious Mediterranean styled 3 Bedroom with 2 1/2 Baths 2 Story Townhouse located in the quiet Vistas at Phillips Commons gated community in the heart of the Dr. Phillips area. Close to shopping, restaurants, Disney World and Universal etc. Spacious Kitchen and huge living area. Master bedroom and other bedrooms are located on upper floor with 2 full baths and a spacious hallway. The community features a resort style pool, cabana area, and courtyard to enjoy fun weekend activities. Conveniently located near top rated schools, theme parks, and shopping. The famous restaurant row is just minutes up the road!