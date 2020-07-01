All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:57 AM

6886 SPERONE STREET

Location

6886 Sperone Street, Orlando, FL 32819
Florida Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous and spacious Mediterranean styled 3 Bedroom with 2 1/2 Baths 2 Story Townhouse located in the quiet Vistas at Phillips Commons gated community in the heart of the Dr. Phillips area. Close to shopping, restaurants, Disney World and Universal etc. Spacious Kitchen and huge living area. Master bedroom and other bedrooms are located on upper floor with 2 full baths and a spacious hallway. The community features a resort style pool, cabana area, and courtyard to enjoy fun weekend activities. Conveniently located near top rated schools, theme parks, and shopping. The famous restaurant row is just minutes up the road!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6886 SPERONE STREET have any available units?
6886 SPERONE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6886 SPERONE STREET have?
Some of 6886 SPERONE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6886 SPERONE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6886 SPERONE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6886 SPERONE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6886 SPERONE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6886 SPERONE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6886 SPERONE STREET offers parking.
Does 6886 SPERONE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6886 SPERONE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6886 SPERONE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 6886 SPERONE STREET has a pool.
Does 6886 SPERONE STREET have accessible units?
No, 6886 SPERONE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6886 SPERONE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6886 SPERONE STREET has units with dishwashers.

