646-1 W SMITH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Live just north of Orlando in the middle of College Park’s bustling Edgewater Drive, with front-door access to “The Drive’s” gastropubs, vintage shops and hip boutiques. Around the corner from Lake Ivanhoe and minutes from water skiing, wakeboarding and a beautiful downtown skyline welcome to the fun life in a neighborhood bursting with vintage spirit and modern spark. Schedule a tour today to see our brand new 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments. Embrace the day and light up the night. Free spirits feel right at home in a community designed for fun. Community includes Resort-style pool, with sun deckOutdoor bar with kitchen and grilling area. Social clubroom with game tables, big screen TVs and expansive bar for fun gatherings. Recreational fitness center featuring free weights, resistance and cardio machines complete with TVs. Electric Car-Charging Stations. WiFi in amenities and high-speed internet access. Professional onsite management and maintenance. Controlled access. Private garage parking available. Pet-friendly community.