646-1 W SMITH STREET
Last updated May 12 2020 at 1:12 PM

646-1 W SMITH STREET

646 W Smith St · (407) 619-7272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

646 W Smith St, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 813 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Live just north of Orlando in the middle of College Park’s bustling Edgewater Drive, with front-door access to “The Drive’s” gastropubs, vintage shops and hip boutiques. Around the corner from Lake Ivanhoe and minutes from water skiing, wakeboarding and a beautiful downtown skyline welcome to the fun life in a neighborhood bursting with vintage spirit and modern spark. Schedule a tour today to see our brand new 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments. Embrace the day and light up the night. Free spirits feel right at home in a community designed for fun. Community includes Resort-style pool, with sun deckOutdoor bar with kitchen and grilling area. Social clubroom with game tables, big screen TVs and expansive bar for fun gatherings. Recreational fitness center featuring free weights, resistance and cardio machines complete with TVs. Electric Car-Charging Stations. WiFi in amenities and high-speed internet access. Professional onsite management and maintenance. Controlled access. Private garage parking available. Pet-friendly community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 646-1 W SMITH STREET have any available units?
646-1 W SMITH STREET has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 646-1 W SMITH STREET have?
Some of 646-1 W SMITH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 646-1 W SMITH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
646-1 W SMITH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 646-1 W SMITH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 646-1 W SMITH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 646-1 W SMITH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 646-1 W SMITH STREET does offer parking.
Does 646-1 W SMITH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 646-1 W SMITH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 646-1 W SMITH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 646-1 W SMITH STREET has a pool.
Does 646-1 W SMITH STREET have accessible units?
No, 646-1 W SMITH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 646-1 W SMITH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 646-1 W SMITH STREET has units with dishwashers.
