Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
625 W WINTER PARK STREET
Last updated July 23 2019 at 2:54 PM

625 W WINTER PARK STREET

625 W Winter Park Street · No Longer Available
Location

625 W Winter Park Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming historic 2/2 Bungalow in the heart of College Park now available. Just a few steps from restaurants, shops, and all that Edgewater/College Park has to offer. Walkable to Starbucks, Publix, ice cream shops, cafes, plenty of eating options, and just minutes from Downtown. Home has many modern updates, but maintains its charm with many original details. Original doors/hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, carpot in the back, master suite updated with high ceilings, french doors, huge closet and a designer bathroom with skylights and a free-standing tub. All fenced in yard and a wonderful back deck to enjoy. Available 9/1 Dogs and cats welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 150
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 W WINTER PARK STREET have any available units?
625 W WINTER PARK STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 W WINTER PARK STREET have?
Some of 625 W WINTER PARK STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 W WINTER PARK STREET currently offering any rent specials?
625 W WINTER PARK STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 W WINTER PARK STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 W WINTER PARK STREET is pet friendly.
Does 625 W WINTER PARK STREET offer parking?
No, 625 W WINTER PARK STREET does not offer parking.
Does 625 W WINTER PARK STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 W WINTER PARK STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 W WINTER PARK STREET have a pool?
No, 625 W WINTER PARK STREET does not have a pool.
Does 625 W WINTER PARK STREET have accessible units?
No, 625 W WINTER PARK STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 625 W WINTER PARK STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 W WINTER PARK STREET has units with dishwashers.
