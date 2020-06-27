625 W WINTER PARK STREET

Amenities

Charming historic 2/2 Bungalow in the heart of College Park now available. Just a few steps from restaurants, shops, and all that Edgewater/College Park has to offer. Walkable to Starbucks, Publix, ice cream shops, cafes, plenty of eating options, and just minutes from Downtown. Home has many modern updates, but maintains its charm with many original details. Original doors/hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, carpot in the back, master suite updated with high ceilings, french doors, huge closet and a designer bathroom with skylights and a free-standing tub. All fenced in yard and a wonderful back deck to enjoy. Available 9/1 Dogs and cats welcome!