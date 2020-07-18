Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible gym pool tennis court volleyball court

6178 Westgate Dr #303 Available 09/15/20 2 story, 1 Bed/1 Bath condo in Central Park at Metro West - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 15th! This is a lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with a loft! The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar. The living room features a wood burning fireplace. Inside utility room with Washer and Dryer included! Large windows let in plenty of natural light.

Beautiful location with tennis and volleyball courts, pool, fitness center & jacuzzi in a gated community.



Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



FEATURES:

2nd Floor Unit

All Appliances

Pantry

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Carpet and Vinyl Flooring

Ceiling fans

Bonus Room Upstairs

Volume Ceilings w/Fans

Wood Burning Fireplace

Washer and Dryer

Walk-in Closet

Balcony

Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy



1 Small Pet (30lbs and under) is allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PETS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



What is verifiable income:



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE5008450)