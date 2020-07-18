All apartments in Orlando
6178 Westgate Dr #303

6178 Westgate Drive · (407) 682-8672 ext. 8672
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6178 Westgate Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 6178 Westgate Dr #303 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
6178 Westgate Dr #303 Available 09/15/20 2 story, 1 Bed/1 Bath condo in Central Park at Metro West - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 15th! This is a lovely 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with a loft! The kitchen is open to the living room/dining area and features a breakfast bar. The living room features a wood burning fireplace. Inside utility room with Washer and Dryer included! Large windows let in plenty of natural light.
Beautiful location with tennis and volleyball courts, pool, fitness center & jacuzzi in a gated community.

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
2nd Floor Unit
All Appliances
Pantry
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Carpet and Vinyl Flooring
Ceiling fans
Bonus Room Upstairs
Volume Ceilings w/Fans
Wood Burning Fireplace
Washer and Dryer
Walk-in Closet
Balcony
Tenants are required to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy

1 Small Pet (30lbs and under) is allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PETS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.
EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

What is verifiable income:

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE5008450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6178 Westgate Dr #303 have any available units?
6178 Westgate Dr #303 has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 6178 Westgate Dr #303 have?
Some of 6178 Westgate Dr #303's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6178 Westgate Dr #303 currently offering any rent specials?
6178 Westgate Dr #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6178 Westgate Dr #303 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6178 Westgate Dr #303 is pet friendly.
Does 6178 Westgate Dr #303 offer parking?
No, 6178 Westgate Dr #303 does not offer parking.
Does 6178 Westgate Dr #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6178 Westgate Dr #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6178 Westgate Dr #303 have a pool?
Yes, 6178 Westgate Dr #303 has a pool.
Does 6178 Westgate Dr #303 have accessible units?
Yes, 6178 Westgate Dr #303 has accessible units.
Does 6178 Westgate Dr #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6178 Westgate Dr #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
