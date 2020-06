Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming Large 1450 sq ft 3 Bedrm/1 bath home on one of the most desirable brick streets amongst Million Dollar homes. Large bedroom all w/ large closets. Pantry in kitchen /Large linen closet in foyer ...corner built in ... refinished hard wood floors ... Walk to Publix Starbucks and Lakes ( 4 houses from Edgewater and 2 blocks from Publix and 1 block from Lake) excellent floor plan ... large sunroom and brick paver deck. This Will lease quickly in this location.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/orlando-fl?lid=12931538



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5434987)