Orlando, FL
6100 Peregrine Ave #2
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

6100 Peregrine Ave #2

6100 Peregrine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6100 Peregrine Avenue, Orlando, FL 32819
Windhover

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
6100 Peregrine Ave #2 Available 11/10/19 6100 Peregrine Ave #2 Orlando FL 32819 - 1/1 Condo located in Windhover
All new appliances, stackable washer/dryer, fresh paint, new laminate upstairs,tile downstairs.
Community pool

(RLNE2105101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6100 Peregrine Ave #2 have any available units?
6100 Peregrine Ave #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 6100 Peregrine Ave #2 currently offering any rent specials?
6100 Peregrine Ave #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6100 Peregrine Ave #2 pet-friendly?
No, 6100 Peregrine Ave #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 6100 Peregrine Ave #2 offer parking?
No, 6100 Peregrine Ave #2 does not offer parking.
Does 6100 Peregrine Ave #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6100 Peregrine Ave #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6100 Peregrine Ave #2 have a pool?
Yes, 6100 Peregrine Ave #2 has a pool.
Does 6100 Peregrine Ave #2 have accessible units?
No, 6100 Peregrine Ave #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6100 Peregrine Ave #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6100 Peregrine Ave #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6100 Peregrine Ave #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6100 Peregrine Ave #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
