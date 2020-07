Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This cute 3/1 has wood floors, a 1 car garage and a fenced yard. It's walking distance to shops and restaurants on Edgewater Dr. in the heart of College Park. Wood floors, a living room and family room and a bonus room for a home office or play room. There's a deck overlooking the back yard. Includes a washer/dryer.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Lawn care included.