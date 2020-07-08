All apartments in Orlando
5999 VILLAGE CIRCLE
5999 VILLAGE CIRCLE

5999 Village Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

5999 Village Circle South, Orlando, FL 32822
Lake Frederica

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Available June 1st, 2020. First floor, 1 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath remodeled condo in Village Square Condo community pool, tennis courts, custom clubhouse and external laundry facility. Remodeled Kitchen and Master bathroom with all laminate and ceramic tile flooring. Spacious Great room and separate Dining area, foyer and exterior open porch overlooking common area garden. Unit does not have indoor utility room. Centrally located, walking distance to Lynx bus stop, and just 15 mins from Orlando International Airport and major state roads 408 and 528. Pool and Laundry facility are in close proximity to the unit. Call today for an appointment before it's leased.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5999 VILLAGE CIRCLE have any available units?
5999 VILLAGE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5999 VILLAGE CIRCLE have?
Some of 5999 VILLAGE CIRCLE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5999 VILLAGE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5999 VILLAGE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5999 VILLAGE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5999 VILLAGE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5999 VILLAGE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 5999 VILLAGE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 5999 VILLAGE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5999 VILLAGE CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5999 VILLAGE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 5999 VILLAGE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 5999 VILLAGE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5999 VILLAGE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5999 VILLAGE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5999 VILLAGE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.

