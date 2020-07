Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool tennis court range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court

Cozy 2x2 Condo in Sun Brook Villas with spacious bedrooms upstairs and vaulted ceilings. There is a fully equipped kitchen downstairs with a half -bath and tile throughout. There is a fenced patio great for relaxing outside. Condo is walking distance to the pool and tennis courts. Close to Universal Studios, Valencia College and the Millenia Mall. Nearby restaurants include Nine Spices Hotpot and Waffle House.