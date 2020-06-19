57 West Muriel Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

House for Rent in the heart of downtown Orlando, This adorable 3 bedrooms/ 3-bathroom home. Completely Renovated, fresh paint upgraded bathrooms, tile floors throughout the house Upon entry you're greeting by a large living area proceeding through the home you come to a beautiful large upgraded kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances. As follow you will see this beautiful in-law-suite with interior and exterior entrance totally remodeled with state-of-the-art tile, huge Master bedroom, and double sink in the master bathroom. Ready to move-in. Walk across the street to the SODO shopping center, very close to ORMC Hospital, Downtown, all major highways, and the new Sun rail Station... Also, 15 mins to the airport, 20 mins to the attractions!

House for Rent in the heart of downtown Orlando, This adorable 3 bedrooms/ 3-bathroom home. Completely Renovated, fresh paint upgraded bathrooms, tile floors throughout the house Upon entry you're greeting by a large living area proceeding through the home you come to a beautiful large upgraded kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances. As follow you will see this beautiful in-law-suite with interior and exterior entrance totally remodeled with state-of-the-art tile, huge Master bedroom, and double sink in the master bathroom. Ready to move-in. Walk across the street to the SODO shopping center, very close to ORMC Hospital, Downtown, all major highways, and the new Sun rail Station... Also, 15 mins to the airport, 20 mins to the attractions!