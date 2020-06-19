All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

57 West Muriel Street

57 West Muriel Street · (407) 800-5333
Location

57 West Muriel Street, Orlando, FL 32806
South Orange

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1597 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House for Rent in the heart of downtown Orlando, This adorable 3 bedrooms/ 3-bathroom home. Completely Renovated, fresh paint upgraded bathrooms, tile floors throughout the house Upon entry you're greeting by a large living area proceeding through the home you come to a beautiful large upgraded kitchen with new stainless-steel appliances. As follow you will see this beautiful in-law-suite with interior and exterior entrance totally remodeled with state-of-the-art tile, huge Master bedroom, and double sink in the master bathroom. Ready to move-in. Walk across the street to the SODO shopping center, very close to ORMC Hospital, Downtown, all major highways, and the new Sun rail Station... Also, 15 mins to the airport, 20 mins to the attractions!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57 West Muriel Street have any available units?
57 West Muriel Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 57 West Muriel Street have?
Some of 57 West Muriel Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57 West Muriel Street currently offering any rent specials?
57 West Muriel Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57 West Muriel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 57 West Muriel Street is pet friendly.
Does 57 West Muriel Street offer parking?
No, 57 West Muriel Street does not offer parking.
Does 57 West Muriel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57 West Muriel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57 West Muriel Street have a pool?
No, 57 West Muriel Street does not have a pool.
Does 57 West Muriel Street have accessible units?
No, 57 West Muriel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 57 West Muriel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 57 West Muriel Street has units with dishwashers.
