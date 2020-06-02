5578 Metrowest Blvd. Unit 1-305

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub sauna tennis court volleyball court

Awesome apartment in the heart of Metrowest! - Don't miss this beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo with 24 hours guard gated community. Resort Style amenities includes hot tub, sauna, fitness center, aerobic studio, club house, volleyball, tennis, racquetball, BBQ Grill, playground, bowling ally and much more. The Palm Club Community located minutes from Valencia Community College, Attraction parks, major highways, shopping, dining, entertainment and much more. Great for residential or Investors dreams. Must see...



(RLNE5532629)