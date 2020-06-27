555 Edgerly Place

Amenities

This home is gorgeous and features (4)-full bedrooms, 3.5 bath with elegant crown-molding, designer lighting and real wood cabinets. This property is minutes from Downtown Orlando and ORMC in the SoDo district and the community features a resort style pool. The property features ample guest parking which is conveniently located just steps from your front stoop. The homes 2nd floor features a great room with plenty of natural light which opens into the kitchen, which features quartz countertops and a large island w/bar space for any occasion and new stainless appliances. The living room leads out to the front balcony which overlooks the guest parking. The master suite has a massive walk-in closet and a modern master bath which features more quartz countertops with dual sinks and a glass enclosed shower. (2)-guest bedrooms, a full bath and laundry closet complete the upstairs. Downstairs is another full bath and the attached 2-car garage with electric vehicle outlet.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



