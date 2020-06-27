All apartments in Orlando
555 Edgerly Place

555 Edgerly Pl · No Longer Available
Location

555 Edgerly Pl, Orlando, FL 32806
Wadeview Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
This home is gorgeous and features (4)-full bedrooms, 3.5 bath with elegant crown-molding, designer lighting and real wood cabinets. This property is minutes from Downtown Orlando and ORMC in the SoDo district and the community features a resort style pool. The property features ample guest parking which is conveniently located just steps from your front stoop. The homes 2nd floor features a great room with plenty of natural light which opens into the kitchen, which features quartz countertops and a large island w/bar space for any occasion and new stainless appliances. The living room leads out to the front balcony which overlooks the guest parking. The master suite has a massive walk-in closet and a modern master bath which features more quartz countertops with dual sinks and a glass enclosed shower. (2)-guest bedrooms, a full bath and laundry closet complete the upstairs. Downstairs is another full bath and the attached 2-car garage with electric vehicle outlet.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Edgerly Place have any available units?
555 Edgerly Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 Edgerly Place have?
Some of 555 Edgerly Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Edgerly Place currently offering any rent specials?
555 Edgerly Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Edgerly Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 555 Edgerly Place is pet friendly.
Does 555 Edgerly Place offer parking?
Yes, 555 Edgerly Place offers parking.
Does 555 Edgerly Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 Edgerly Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Edgerly Place have a pool?
Yes, 555 Edgerly Place has a pool.
Does 555 Edgerly Place have accessible units?
No, 555 Edgerly Place does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Edgerly Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 Edgerly Place does not have units with dishwashers.
