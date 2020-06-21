All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105

5545 Devonbriar Way · (407) 512-6419
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5545 Devonbriar Way, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
tennis court
volleyball court
5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105 Available 08/21/20 3/2 Condo Available On 8/21/20 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in
Security Deposit : $1,400 Minimum
Application Fee: $50.00 per adult
Credit Score Required: 600+
Income Required: 3x rental amount or more

Unit Available 8/21/2020

Unit includes; water, sewer, trash, pest control, full size washer and dryer, microwaves, 24 hr. emergency maintenance, walk in closets in master bedrooms, screened in patios, and real wood burning fireplaces

Please be advised that pricing is subject to change without notice

For property information please contact Cynthia 407.512.6419.

(RLNE5828919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105 have any available units?
5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105 have?
Some of 5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105 currently offering any rent specials?
5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105 is pet friendly.
Does 5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105 offer parking?
No, 5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105 does not offer parking.
Does 5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105 have a pool?
Yes, 5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105 has a pool.
Does 5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105 have accessible units?
No, 5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105 does not have accessible units.
Does 5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105 does not have units with dishwashers.
