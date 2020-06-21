Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool 24hr maintenance tennis court volleyball court

5545 Devonbriar Way - Unit I105 Available 08/21/20 3/2 Condo Available On 8/21/20 - Requires a $100.00 Admin Fee due at move in

Security Deposit : $1,400 Minimum

Application Fee: $50.00 per adult

Credit Score Required: 600+

Income Required: 3x rental amount or more



Unit Available 8/21/2020



Unit includes; water, sewer, trash, pest control, full size washer and dryer, microwaves, 24 hr. emergency maintenance, walk in closets in master bedrooms, screened in patios, and real wood burning fireplaces



Please be advised that pricing is subject to change without notice



For property information please contact Cynthia 407.512.6419.



(RLNE5828919)