5540 Devonbriar Way, Unit H-206

5540 Devonbriar Way, Orlando, FL 32822 South Semoran
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Bright 1/1 Condo - Welcome home to Regency Gardens! You will feel right at home the moment you step in this 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo! Spacious tiled living area features a wood burning fireplace and direct access to the screened-in patio. Charming kitchen has an ample amount of cabinetry and breakfast bar. Bedroom highlights natural light and complete with private bath and walk-in closet.
HOA: There is an additional HOA approval process required for this property.The HOA application fee is $100 per application.
This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligos billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.
INTERESTED IN A TOUR? Call 407-543-1073 anytime for tour information.
360 VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming Soon!
SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/5540-devonbriar-way
READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent
SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.
TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.
PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.
DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
