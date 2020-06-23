All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5540 Devonbriar Way, Unit H-206.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5540 Devonbriar Way, Unit H-206
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

5540 Devonbriar Way, Unit H-206

5540 Devonbriar Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Semoran
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5540 Devonbriar Way, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Bright 1/1 Condo - Welcome home to Regency Gardens! You will feel right at home the moment you step in this 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo! Spacious tiled living area features a wood burning fireplace and direct access to the screened-in patio. Charming kitchen has an ample amount of cabinetry and breakfast bar. Bedroom highlights natural light and complete with private bath and walk-in closet.

HOA: There is an additional HOA approval process required for this property.The HOA application fee is $100 per application.

This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligos billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.

INTERESTED IN A TOUR? Call 407-543-1073 anytime for tour information.

360 VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming Soon!

SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/5540-devonbriar-way

READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent

SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE2063507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5540 Devonbriar Way, Unit H-206 have any available units?
5540 Devonbriar Way, Unit H-206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5540 Devonbriar Way, Unit H-206 have?
Some of 5540 Devonbriar Way, Unit H-206's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5540 Devonbriar Way, Unit H-206 currently offering any rent specials?
5540 Devonbriar Way, Unit H-206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5540 Devonbriar Way, Unit H-206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5540 Devonbriar Way, Unit H-206 is pet friendly.
Does 5540 Devonbriar Way, Unit H-206 offer parking?
No, 5540 Devonbriar Way, Unit H-206 does not offer parking.
Does 5540 Devonbriar Way, Unit H-206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5540 Devonbriar Way, Unit H-206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5540 Devonbriar Way, Unit H-206 have a pool?
Yes, 5540 Devonbriar Way, Unit H-206 has a pool.
Does 5540 Devonbriar Way, Unit H-206 have accessible units?
No, 5540 Devonbriar Way, Unit H-206 does not have accessible units.
Does 5540 Devonbriar Way, Unit H-206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5540 Devonbriar Way, Unit H-206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
Murano Apartments
9932 Grande Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street
Orlando, FL 32804

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach