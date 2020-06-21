All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

5501 ROSEBRIAR WAY

5501 Rose Briar Way · No Longer Available
Location

5501 Rose Briar Way, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
Beautiful Condo 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and screened balcony with an amazing Lakeview. The condo has new paint and beautiful grey laminate, a brand new stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Fully equipped with washer and dryer. Located in the elegant Regency Gardens community which features two beautiful swimming pools, a private fitness center, and an executive business center. Rent includes water. and security System. Located close to all major highways, just minutes from the airport, downtown, and grocery shopping. Application fee $25. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5501 ROSEBRIAR WAY have any available units?
5501 ROSEBRIAR WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5501 ROSEBRIAR WAY have?
Some of 5501 ROSEBRIAR WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5501 ROSEBRIAR WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5501 ROSEBRIAR WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5501 ROSEBRIAR WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5501 ROSEBRIAR WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5501 ROSEBRIAR WAY offer parking?
No, 5501 ROSEBRIAR WAY does not offer parking.
Does 5501 ROSEBRIAR WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5501 ROSEBRIAR WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5501 ROSEBRIAR WAY have a pool?
Yes, 5501 ROSEBRIAR WAY has a pool.
Does 5501 ROSEBRIAR WAY have accessible units?
No, 5501 ROSEBRIAR WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5501 ROSEBRIAR WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5501 ROSEBRIAR WAY has units with dishwashers.
