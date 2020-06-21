5501 ROSEBRIAR WAY

Amenities

Beautiful Condo 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and screened balcony with an amazing Lakeview. The condo has new paint and beautiful grey laminate, a brand new stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave. Fully equipped with washer and dryer. Located in the elegant Regency Gardens community which features two beautiful swimming pools, a private fitness center, and an executive business center. Rent includes water. and security System. Located close to all major highways, just minutes from the airport, downtown, and grocery shopping. Application fee $25. Ready to move in.