All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5469 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE UNIT H.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5469 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE UNIT H
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:54 AM

5469 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE UNIT H

5469 Lake Margaret Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Bryn Mawr
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5469 Lake Margaret Drive, Orlando, FL 32812
Bryn Mawr

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Conway Condo - Manors of Bryn Mawr - 2BR/2BA - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs condo, great room floor plan, eat in kitchen with nice balcony overlooking green space. Close to shopping,and restaurants.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required. $250 admin fee. For more information please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3474153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5469 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE UNIT H have any available units?
5469 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE UNIT H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 5469 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE UNIT H currently offering any rent specials?
5469 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE UNIT H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5469 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE UNIT H pet-friendly?
Yes, 5469 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE UNIT H is pet friendly.
Does 5469 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE UNIT H offer parking?
No, 5469 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE UNIT H does not offer parking.
Does 5469 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE UNIT H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5469 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE UNIT H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5469 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE UNIT H have a pool?
No, 5469 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE UNIT H does not have a pool.
Does 5469 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE UNIT H have accessible units?
No, 5469 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE UNIT H does not have accessible units.
Does 5469 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE UNIT H have units with dishwashers?
No, 5469 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE UNIT H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5469 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE UNIT H have units with air conditioning?
No, 5469 LAKE MARGARET DRIVE UNIT H does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Verona At Valencia Park
1601 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach