All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5468 E. Michigan St. #7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5468 E. Michigan St. #7
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5468 E. Michigan St. #7

5468 E Michigan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Bryn Mawr
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5468 E Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32812
Bryn Mawr

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Gated Community in Conway. Renovated 1/1. Pond View - Tucked away in Conway, close to downtown. This small gated complex holds a treasure of upgrades. This updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor unit overlooks the Pond. Granite countertops in kitchen & Bath. Tile in the living and dining room. The bedroom has a walk in closet. Community has a pool, billards room, car wash area, doggie park, pool cabana and outdoor grill and summer kitchen, 24 hour fitness center with flat screen TV's.

(RLNE3737022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5468 E. Michigan St. #7 have any available units?
5468 E. Michigan St. #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5468 E. Michigan St. #7 have?
Some of 5468 E. Michigan St. #7's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5468 E. Michigan St. #7 currently offering any rent specials?
5468 E. Michigan St. #7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5468 E. Michigan St. #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5468 E. Michigan St. #7 is pet friendly.
Does 5468 E. Michigan St. #7 offer parking?
No, 5468 E. Michigan St. #7 does not offer parking.
Does 5468 E. Michigan St. #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5468 E. Michigan St. #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5468 E. Michigan St. #7 have a pool?
Yes, 5468 E. Michigan St. #7 has a pool.
Does 5468 E. Michigan St. #7 have accessible units?
No, 5468 E. Michigan St. #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 5468 E. Michigan St. #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5468 E. Michigan St. #7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop
Orlando, FL 32836
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach