Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

5453 Lake Margaret Drive Unit A

5453 Lake Margaret Dr · (407) 207-2220
Location

5453 Lake Margaret Dr, Orlando, FL 32812
Bryn Mawr

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pet friendly
5453 Lake Margaret Drive Unit A Available 05/10/19 Lovely 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Manors of Bryn Mawr! - Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo in the Manors of Bryn Mawr! This first floor unit features a cozy living/dinning area and a large kitchen equipped with all your basic appliances! Master bedroom is spacious and includes a walk-in closet! Enjoy a screened in patio at the rear of the unit to sit and watch the afternoon sunsets with family and friends! The community is a secluded, quiet and features mature landscaping and a community pool along with a clubhouse that you may rent for private functions!

Quick access to the Orlando International Airport, 436 (South Semoran), 408 (East-West Expressway) and the 528 (Beachline).

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed

$1350.00 Monthly Rent
$1350.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4686971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5453 Lake Margaret Drive Unit A have any available units?
5453 Lake Margaret Drive Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5453 Lake Margaret Drive Unit A have?
Some of 5453 Lake Margaret Drive Unit A's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5453 Lake Margaret Drive Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
5453 Lake Margaret Drive Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5453 Lake Margaret Drive Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 5453 Lake Margaret Drive Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 5453 Lake Margaret Drive Unit A offer parking?
No, 5453 Lake Margaret Drive Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 5453 Lake Margaret Drive Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5453 Lake Margaret Drive Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5453 Lake Margaret Drive Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 5453 Lake Margaret Drive Unit A has a pool.
Does 5453 Lake Margaret Drive Unit A have accessible units?
No, 5453 Lake Margaret Drive Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 5453 Lake Margaret Drive Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 5453 Lake Margaret Drive Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
