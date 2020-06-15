Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool pet friendly

5453 Lake Margaret Drive Unit A Available 05/10/19 Lovely 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Manors of Bryn Mawr! - Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo in the Manors of Bryn Mawr! This first floor unit features a cozy living/dinning area and a large kitchen equipped with all your basic appliances! Master bedroom is spacious and includes a walk-in closet! Enjoy a screened in patio at the rear of the unit to sit and watch the afternoon sunsets with family and friends! The community is a secluded, quiet and features mature landscaping and a community pool along with a clubhouse that you may rent for private functions!



Quick access to the Orlando International Airport, 436 (South Semoran), 408 (East-West Expressway) and the 528 (Beachline).



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Not Allowed



$1350.00 Monthly Rent

$1350.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None

-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4686971)