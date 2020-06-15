Amenities
5453 Lake Margaret Drive Unit A Available 05/10/19 Lovely 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom in Manors of Bryn Mawr! - Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Condo in the Manors of Bryn Mawr! This first floor unit features a cozy living/dinning area and a large kitchen equipped with all your basic appliances! Master bedroom is spacious and includes a walk-in closet! Enjoy a screened in patio at the rear of the unit to sit and watch the afternoon sunsets with family and friends! The community is a secluded, quiet and features mature landscaping and a community pool along with a clubhouse that you may rent for private functions!
Quick access to the Orlando International Airport, 436 (South Semoran), 408 (East-West Expressway) and the 528 (Beachline).
To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com
Pets Not Allowed
$1350.00 Monthly Rent
$1350.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18
Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**
Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
-Criminal and Credit Background Checks will be conducted on each applicant
