5444 E MICHIGAN STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park playground pool tennis court

Live in this 1st floor condo in Conway Area. Condo includes all appliances, washer and dryer too. Tile throughout and Carpet flooring in bedrooms. Gated community with pool, club house, tennis court, playground, dog park, car wash. Just minutes to OIA, shops, restaurants, major highways and more. .*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).