All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5444 E MICHIGAN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5444 E MICHIGAN STREET
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:35 PM

5444 E MICHIGAN STREET

5444 Michigan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Bryn Mawr
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5444 Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32812
Bryn Mawr

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
dog park
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
playground
pool
tennis court
Live in this 1st floor condo in Conway Area. Condo includes all appliances, washer and dryer too. Tile throughout and Carpet flooring in bedrooms. Gated community with pool, club house, tennis court, playground, dog park, car wash. Just minutes to OIA, shops, restaurants, major highways and more. .*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5444 E MICHIGAN STREET have any available units?
5444 E MICHIGAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5444 E MICHIGAN STREET have?
Some of 5444 E MICHIGAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5444 E MICHIGAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5444 E MICHIGAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5444 E MICHIGAN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 5444 E MICHIGAN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 5444 E MICHIGAN STREET offer parking?
No, 5444 E MICHIGAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 5444 E MICHIGAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5444 E MICHIGAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5444 E MICHIGAN STREET have a pool?
Yes, 5444 E MICHIGAN STREET has a pool.
Does 5444 E MICHIGAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 5444 E MICHIGAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5444 E MICHIGAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 5444 E MICHIGAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd
Orlando, FL 32827
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street
Orlando, FL 32804

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach