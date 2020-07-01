5436 WOOD CROSSING ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

NW ORLANDO - CEDAR VILLAGE - 3BR/2BA COMPLETELY REMODELED - Completely remodeled 3BR/2BA in Cedar Village. Brand new kitchen, granite counter tops, appliances, white cabinets, lots of counter space, and new flooring throughout. Brand New Bathrooms. Master has large shower. Hall bath has tub/shower combo. Covered patio overlooking large back yard. Section 8 Accepted.



Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.



(RLNE5432226)