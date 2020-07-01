All apartments in Orlando
5436 WOOD CROSSING ST
5436 WOOD CROSSING ST

5436 Wood Crossing Street · No Longer Available
Location

5436 Wood Crossing Street, Orlando, FL 32811
Timberleaf

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
NW ORLANDO - CEDAR VILLAGE - 3BR/2BA COMPLETELY REMODELED - Completely remodeled 3BR/2BA in Cedar Village. Brand new kitchen, granite counter tops, appliances, white cabinets, lots of counter space, and new flooring throughout. Brand New Bathrooms. Master has large shower. Hall bath has tub/shower combo. Covered patio overlooking large back yard. Section 8 Accepted.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.

(RLNE5432226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5436 WOOD CROSSING ST have any available units?
5436 WOOD CROSSING ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5436 WOOD CROSSING ST have?
Some of 5436 WOOD CROSSING ST's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5436 WOOD CROSSING ST currently offering any rent specials?
5436 WOOD CROSSING ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5436 WOOD CROSSING ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 5436 WOOD CROSSING ST is pet friendly.
Does 5436 WOOD CROSSING ST offer parking?
No, 5436 WOOD CROSSING ST does not offer parking.
Does 5436 WOOD CROSSING ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5436 WOOD CROSSING ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5436 WOOD CROSSING ST have a pool?
No, 5436 WOOD CROSSING ST does not have a pool.
Does 5436 WOOD CROSSING ST have accessible units?
No, 5436 WOOD CROSSING ST does not have accessible units.
Does 5436 WOOD CROSSING ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 5436 WOOD CROSSING ST does not have units with dishwashers.

