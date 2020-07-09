540 CLAYTON STREET

Amenities
This charming College Park home is in the center of everything that makes residents love calling College Park home. Located in a quiet section just off Edgewater Drive, award-winning restaurants and celebrated shops are with-in walking distance. Recreation opportunities abound with both the historic Dubsdread Golf Course nearby and the College Park Community Center featuring a pool, basketball courts, play areas, and gym just a few blocks away. Inside, this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home totals almost 1,500 square feet. Beautiful wood floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, renovated bathrooms boasting designer fixtures, and fresh paint throughout make this home a showstopper. The screened porch and professionally landscaped backyard provide a peaceful outdoor retreat and expanded entertainment space. Since the home is located in such an ideal area of College Park, access to downtown Orlando, I-4, Winter Park, and Ivanhoe Village is quick and easy. Enjoy the great Central Florida lifestyle in this beautiful home!