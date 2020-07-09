All apartments in Orlando
540 CLAYTON STREET

540 Clayton Street · No Longer Available
Location

540 Clayton Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
This charming College Park home is in the center of everything that makes residents love calling College Park home. Located in a quiet section just off Edgewater Drive, award-winning restaurants and celebrated shops are with-in walking distance. Recreation opportunities abound with both the historic Dubsdread Golf Course nearby and the College Park Community Center featuring a pool, basketball courts, play areas, and gym just a few blocks away. Inside, this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home totals almost 1,500 square feet. Beautiful wood floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, renovated bathrooms boasting designer fixtures, and fresh paint throughout make this home a showstopper. The screened porch and professionally landscaped backyard provide a peaceful outdoor retreat and expanded entertainment space. Since the home is located in such an ideal area of College Park, access to downtown Orlando, I-4, Winter Park, and Ivanhoe Village is quick and easy. Enjoy the great Central Florida lifestyle in this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 CLAYTON STREET have any available units?
540 CLAYTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 540 CLAYTON STREET have?
Some of 540 CLAYTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 CLAYTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
540 CLAYTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 CLAYTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 540 CLAYTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 540 CLAYTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 540 CLAYTON STREET offers parking.
Does 540 CLAYTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 540 CLAYTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 CLAYTON STREET have a pool?
Yes, 540 CLAYTON STREET has a pool.
Does 540 CLAYTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 540 CLAYTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 540 CLAYTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 540 CLAYTON STREET has units with dishwashers.

