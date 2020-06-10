5375 Starboard Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly tennis court trash valet volleyball court

Spacious, one-bedroom, one-bath apartment available at discounted rate.



Steps away from a three-mile lakefront running path and a ten-minute walk from downtown Baldwin Park, this recently-renovated apartment overlooks a tranquil, residential street.



Spacious living areas and a bedroom that comfortably fits a complete queen-sized bedroom set (with room to upgrade to a king). Ample closet space--kitchen pantry, full coat closet and massive walk-in closet with full-length mirrors. Private balcony with room for patio dining set. Oversized windows with southern exposure provide natural light all day long.



Wood floors throughout the living areas and bathroom, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. In-unit washer and dryer conveniently located just off the walk-in closet. Built-in home office alcove with counter space for large desktop computer and printer or additional storage.



Situated within a pet-friendly apartment community with numerous amenities: FREE parking, valet trash, fitness center, pool, jacuzzi, BBQs, volleyball court, tennis courts, car-washing station, free package lockers. This unit is a two-minute walk from the community clubhouse as well as the mail center.



Current tenants looking for someone to take over the remainder of their lease (June 1 through August 23) with a renewal option available at the end of August. Current tenants will cover a $200 portion of each months' rent as well as the apartment application fee, upon approval. $500 refundable deposit required.



