All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5375 Starboard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5375 Starboard Street
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:14 AM

5375 Starboard Street

5375 Starboard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5375 Starboard Street, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
Spacious, one-bedroom, one-bath apartment available at discounted rate.

Steps away from a three-mile lakefront running path and a ten-minute walk from downtown Baldwin Park, this recently-renovated apartment overlooks a tranquil, residential street.

Spacious living areas and a bedroom that comfortably fits a complete queen-sized bedroom set (with room to upgrade to a king). Ample closet space--kitchen pantry, full coat closet and massive walk-in closet with full-length mirrors. Private balcony with room for patio dining set. Oversized windows with southern exposure provide natural light all day long.

Wood floors throughout the living areas and bathroom, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops. In-unit washer and dryer conveniently located just off the walk-in closet. Built-in home office alcove with counter space for large desktop computer and printer or additional storage.

Situated within a pet-friendly apartment community with numerous amenities: FREE parking, valet trash, fitness center, pool, jacuzzi, BBQs, volleyball court, tennis courts, car-washing station, free package lockers. This unit is a two-minute walk from the community clubhouse as well as the mail center.

Current tenants looking for someone to take over the remainder of their lease (June 1 through August 23) with a renewal option available at the end of August. Current tenants will cover a $200 portion of each months' rent as well as the apartment application fee, upon approval. $500 refundable deposit required.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/31550

(RLNE4848747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5375 Starboard Street have any available units?
5375 Starboard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5375 Starboard Street have?
Some of 5375 Starboard Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5375 Starboard Street currently offering any rent specials?
5375 Starboard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5375 Starboard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5375 Starboard Street is pet friendly.
Does 5375 Starboard Street offer parking?
Yes, 5375 Starboard Street offers parking.
Does 5375 Starboard Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5375 Starboard Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5375 Starboard Street have a pool?
Yes, 5375 Starboard Street has a pool.
Does 5375 Starboard Street have accessible units?
No, 5375 Starboard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5375 Starboard Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5375 Starboard Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach