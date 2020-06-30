All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

5317 Rosegay Ct.

5317 Rosegay Court · No Longer Available
Location

5317 Rosegay Court, Orlando, FL 32811
Carver Shores

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
accessible
range
refrigerator
5317 Rosegay Ct. Available 02/10/20 Refurbished (New Kitchen) 3 Bedrm Home For Rent SEE TERMS -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

Pets: OK, (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: February 10, 2020

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1,050.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1,125.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1,687.50 ($1,125.00 X 1.5). OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1050.00/mo
5317 Rosegay Court
Orlando, Florida 32811
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
Future Tenants: 407-641-5782

Subdivision: Malibu Groves
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 1116
Year Built: 1972

*Priced Cheap!
*BRAND NEW KITCHEN
*Property Has Been Professionally Refurbished!!
*Move In Ready!
*Single Family Home
*1 Car Carport
*Fenced In Yard
*Tile Flooring Throughout
*JUST MINUTES To: Valencia
*JUST 20 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*JUST 25 MINUTES To: The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: I-4, 408, 50, & Turnpike
*JUST 5 MINUTES To: Universal Studios
**FRIDGE AND RANGE NOT INCLUDED. OWNER WILL SUPPLY THE FRIDGE AND RANGE FOR JUST $29/MO**
*Blinds INCLUDED
**THIS PROPERTY OWNER REQUIRES A MINIMUM DEPOSIT OF 1.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT**
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
* AVAILABLE: February 10, 2020

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: North on Kirkman, right on Raleigh, right on Poppy Avenue right on Rosegay.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

(RLNE1976658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

